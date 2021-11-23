Railways Ministry approves upgradation work on 11 stations

Railways Ministry on Monday approved the upgradation work on 11 railway stations.

These include, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Secunderabad, Gwalior, Asansol, Ernakulam Town, Muzaffarpur, Somnath, Katpadi, Jammu Tawi and Faridabad stations.

A letter by the Railway Board to General Managers of all Zonal Railways read: "In continuation to the list of 21 stations and their executing agency, a list of stations and executing agency for further 11 stations is being advised hereby. The Master Plans of these stations may be obtained from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA)."

( With inputs from ANI )

