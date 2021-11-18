Railways Ministry introduces 'urbanpods' for travellers visiting Mumbai for short span

Travellers arriving in Mumbai for a short span of time can now avail the benefits of the modern resting facility 'Urbanpod' set up at Mumbai Central railway station.

The new pod rooms set up by the Ministry of Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provide travellers with comfort and facilities similar to that of a hotel.

First introduced in Japan, the concept caters well to the people looking for a stay outside for a short duration.

"It is a first such initiative by the Indian Railways. It has been developed jointly by Indian Railways and IRCTC. In this facility, there are 48 pods divided into different categories," said Western Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sumit.

He informed that the pod concept retiring rooms are segregated as classic pods, exclusive pods for ladies, private pods, pods for specially-abled.

All the capsule-like pod rooms are equipped with wifi, AC, television, luggage room among other amenities.

"The whole space is a new concept in the hospitality business. A student or a job aspirant who does not want to go to a hotel for a few hours can stay here at affordable rates. Time is between 12-24 hours with all facilities," he said.

"Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy," the Ministry had said while sharing photos on Twitter.

Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art pod rooms.

