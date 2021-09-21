Rain hits in parts of Delhi

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday bringing relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of the Delhi-NCR region today.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh), Charkhi Dadri (Haryana)," the IMD tweeted. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad) Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana)," it said in another tweet.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years.

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani had said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor