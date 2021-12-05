Rain in plains, snow in mountains of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 5 Rain lashed the plains while snow occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar after over a week.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "Light snowfall occurred in Drass-Kargil area and over higher reaches of Kashmir.

"Rain lashed the plains of Kashmir including Srinagar since early morning. There is likelihood of gradual increase in precipitation Intensity and distribution.

"Srinagar recorded 0.6, Pahalgam 2.7 and Gulmarg minus 1.4 as the minimum today.

"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 5.1, Leh minus 3.6 while Kargil parameters are awaited.

"Jammu city had 13.6, Katra 12.7, Batote 7.5, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 7.1 as the minimum temperature," the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor