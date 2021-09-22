Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning bringing relief from the heat.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in the adjoining areas of Delhi NCR today.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana), NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad)," the IMD tweeted.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( ), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station)," it said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, IMD also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jind, Gohana (Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair (U.P.)."

"Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Aligarh, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it said in another tweet.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years.

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani had said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor