Rain lashes parts of Delhi, adjoining areas

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light intensity rain in the adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR today.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR (Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) Gulaoti (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next two hours," IMD tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD also predicted light intensity rain in the adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

"Light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Bawal (Haryana) Khairthal, Kotputli (Rajasthan) during next two hours," IMD said further in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor