Rain lashes parts of Delhi, adjoining areas

By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 06:45 AM2021-10-18T06:45:27+5:302021-10-18T06:55:02+5:30

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in the adjoining areas of Delhi NCR today.

According to IMD, the current temperature of Delhi has dropped to 21 degrees Celsius.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," the statement issued by the IMD on Sunday read.

