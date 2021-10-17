Rainfall in Kerala today to be much less than yesterday: IMD senior scientist

There would be a significant reduction in rainfall in Kerala today as compared to Saturday, said Indian Meteorological Department senior scientist Naresh Kumar on Sunday.

There is going to be rainfall of a maximum of 6-7 cm today as compared to the 29 cm of rainfall recorded Saturday. And thereafter, there would be clear weather.

"Yesterday there was a low-pressure area over south-east Arabian sea adjoining Kerala. Today morning it is markedly less. It is weakened today. Because of its effect, yesterday there was extreme rainfall, more than 29 cm rainfall," said Kumar.

"However, a trough marked less in the morning. A trough of low tide is still there. Due to its influence, there can be rainfall at the most 6-7 cm. But there would be a significant reduction as compared to yesterday. After that, there will be clear weather," he added.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea off Kerala has started weakening but the state, which has been hit with incessant rainfall since Friday, will continue to witness rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder till Sunday evening.

The Met department today also said that a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Kerala has become less marked and there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.

Earlier today, a total of 15 people died as incessant rains lashed the state causing landslides and flash floods in several parts.

Twelve bodies were recovered from Kottayam and three from Idukki, the State's Information and Public Relations Department said on Sunday.

Personnel from the three defence forces, the Army, Navy and the Air Force ,have been pressed into service for rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today urged people in the state to take all precautions against the rain. "105 relief camps have been set up across the State and arrangements have been made to start more camps," he said.

The chief minister said that as per Central Water Commission, the water level in Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellaikadavu and Aruvipuram dams in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts was rising.

The chief minister held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rain.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central government will provide all possible support to help people in the state.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone's safety," he tweeted.

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'Yellow Alert' in 11 districts of Kerala for heavy rainfall.

The alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor