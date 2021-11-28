Rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu, NDRF on alert

Chennai, Nov 28 Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and adjoining districts, on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and inundation in many parts of the state.

Several areas in Chennai like Pammal, T Nagar, Ashok Nagar witnessed heavy rains till 1 p.m. while other areas had moderate rains.

Water levels in ponds and lakes in the city have also raised to the optimum level and people are expecting that this would lead to increase recharging of groundwater levels.

Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Tirupattur are on high alert following heavy rains and most of the water bodies in these districts are reaching their full capacity.

In Tiruvannamalai, most of the 1886 water bodies including the 600 PWD maintained irrigation tanks in the district are nearing full capacity. A complete ban on crossing the Palar river, check dams, and low-level bridges have been imposed in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts of the state.

Talking to , state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran said: "The department is monitoring the situation and we have kept the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in stand by for any immediate exigencies. Situation is under control and Revenue Department and the Disaster Management Department is properly monitoring the situation in coordination with Fire and Rescue, Health, and Police Departments."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor