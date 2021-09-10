Rains in parts of Delhi; IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain during next 2 hrs

Parts of Delhi received spells of rain in the early hours of Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of South, Southwest, West Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Hapur, Faridabad) Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Sohana, Manesar, Kurukshetra(Haryana) and Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Gangoh, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, Roorkee (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years.

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

( With inputs from ANI )

