Rains likely in Rajasthan as temperature dips in many dists

Jaipur, Nov 30 The meteorological department on Tuesday predicted rains in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Kota and Jodhpur division as many districts of the state continued to witness dip in temperature.

While Churu registered a temperature of 6 degree Celsius on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Hanumangarh shivered at 7.1 degree Celsius, Pilani at 7.6 degree Celsius, Sikar at 6.6 and Bikaner at 10.01 degree Celsius.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, there will be rain in some districts of Udaipur, Kota and Jodhpur divisions on December 1. There was a short spell of rains on November 18 and 19 in a few districts of the state. Following the similar trend, this time, rains will lash a few districts from December 1 to 3 as low pressure system has been built.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor