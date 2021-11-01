Raj judge, cop suspended in child molestation case

Jaipur, Nov 1 Special Judge Jitendra Singh Gulia and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Parmeshwarlal Yadav have been suspended in connection with a child molestation case in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The High Court administration suspended the judge with immediate effect pending the preliminary investigation.

The state government suspended the DSP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau late Sunday night.

Two videos have also gone viral in which the accused judge is seen apologising to the victim and his family.

A case under POCSO Act was registered against the judge on the complaint of the victim's family. However, later, the accused also filed a cross case of blackmailing against the victim's family.

Medical examination of the victim has been conducted, police said.

Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSCPCR) chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal has also sought a factual report from the department.

The complainant said Gulia lured her 14-year-old child to his home and sodomised him for about a month. Along with Gulia, his employees were also involved in this heinous act.

Station Officer Ramnath Singh said that Gulia has filed cross case against the victim's family alleging that it demanded Rs 3 lakh from him and threatened to implicate him in a case if he did not pay the money.

Singh and Satish Verma are investigating the whole matter.

However, the victim's mother said when she did not send her child to his place, the judge sent a few of his team members to her place to threaten them.

"I was threatened in a very harsh manner due to which I did not even have the courage to get the complaint lodged. Later, my family members helped me garner courage and hence, I lodged the complaint on Sunday, she added.

