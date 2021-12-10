Rajasthan: All nine Omnicron patients test negative for COVID, discharged from Jaipur hospital

All the nine patients who were infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus and were admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, tested negative for COVID on Thursday.

The nine patients were discharged from the RUHS Hospital after their test results came negative.

According to the state health department, all nine patients are completely healthy and asymptomatic. Their blood, CT scan and other tests are normal. The doctors advised them to remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the department was quite alert and vigilant since the news of the novel variant of coronavirus.

"After the report of genome sequencing, the treatment was started by admitting the infected persons to RUHS. Besides this, tracking and tracing of all the people who came in contact with the infected patients were started. Out of nine patients, four were discharged in the afternoon and the remaining five were discharged in the evening after both the reports came negative. All patients have been advised to remain in home quarantine," Meena said.

Sawai Man Singh Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari said that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant is high but it is not as deadly as the Delta variant.

"Research on the Omicron variant is currently underway. This infection spreads fast, but it is not fatal as the Delta variant. It will have less effect when both doses of the COVID vaccines are taken."

Earlier on Sunday, the health department informed that a total of nine cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Samples of 34 people (of the family that came from South Africa and the people they came in contact with) were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron, said the health department. The remaining 25 people had tested negative.

( With inputs from ANI )

