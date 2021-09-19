Rajasthan: Birla attends 'Bhikshu Charmotsav' in Bhilwara

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday attended 'Bhikshu Charmotsav' at Bhilwara in Rajasthan and sought the blessings of Acharya Mahashraman.

The festival was organised by the Terapanth society.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "After a long journey, I sought blessings from Acharya Mahashraman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. Through his spiritual knowledge, the society received a new inspiration."

Sharing few glimpses of his visit, he tweeted, "Received the blessings of Acharya Mahashraman at Bhikshu Charmotsav organised by Terapanth society in Bhilwara. Acharyashree is the architect of socio-spiritual change in the world through the non-violence journey. His guidance inspires selfless service to all."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor