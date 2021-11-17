Rajasthan Cabinet clears land allocation for new greenfield airport Kota
By ANI | Published: November 17, 2021 08:49 AM2021-11-17T08:49:47+5:302021-11-17T09:00:02+5:30
Rajasthan Cabinet gives nod to the allocation of free land for a new greenfield airport in Kota, informed the State government.
"With this decision, economic activities would be strengthened and travel would become easier," stated the state government in a press note.
( With inputs from ANI )
