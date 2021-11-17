Rajasthan Cabinet clears land allocation for new greenfield airport Kota

November 17, 2021

Rajasthan Cabinet gives nod to the allocation of free land for a new greenfield airport in Kota, informed the State government.

"With this decision, economic activities would be strengthened and travel would become easier," stated the state government in a press note.

