Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hospitalized in Jaipur, to undergo angioplasty

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote,"Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT-Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done.I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital.I am fine & will be back soon.Your blessings & well wishes are with me."



