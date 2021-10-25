Rajasthan couple hang their children with chain for 8 hours as kids scream in pain

A case of parental brutality, has come to light in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Here a couple hanged their 6 and 10 year old children upside down and tied them with chains. Troubled by the mischief of the children, the parents not only tied the children with chains but also locked them in the house and went to work. The innocent kept screaming in pain for eight hours. Hearing the voices of the children, the people around gathered gathered.When the neighbors saw this condition of the children here on Saturday evening, they were surprised. Immediately the NGO and the police were informed about this. The parents of the children were called. When he reached there, the police reprimanded him fiercely. After listening to the police and the people, the mother of the children got angry and said that if you do mischief, you will be beaten like this. Not only this, he also threatened people and said, "

I have children, I can do whatever I want. The children were rescued by the people of Child Welfare. At the same time, the police have taken the parents into custody."Neighbours heard screams of children were coming. After which the people of the neighborhood informed the NGO. When the team of the NGO reached Murlipura with the police, they were surprised to see. One 6 year old and the other 10 year old child were tied with chains. Before tying them with chains, both were also beaten up and then tied with iron chains on their feet and hanged. Both were crying in pain. Screams were heard from outside. Even the parents had taken the keys with them by locking them. The NGO freed both of them by opening them from the chains. Neighbors told the Murlipura police that for the past several days the sound of screaming and crying was coming from the house. Both the children are beaten up brutally and were kept hungry and thirsty.