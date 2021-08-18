Rajasthan emerges leader in trading at eNAM: State govt

Rajasthan has emerged as a leading state in trading at National Agriculture Market (eNAM), since its inception, informed the state government on Wednesday.

"Rajasthan was the first state to allow conversion of all single trading license into unified license to promote e-Trade of farm products. Till now, total 37346 traders are working as unified licensee traders. These farmers and traders are frequently seen using the touch screen kiosk at all Mandis of the state. Also, Mandis are providing highly IT enabled facilities like desktop, display boards with updated details, projectors with screen for farmers in rural Rajasthan," read a press statement from Rajasthan government.

Three kiosks equipped with good internet connectivity have been set up at each of these Mandis and the efforts have yielded a good result as the state has emerged as a leading state in trading at eNAM, since its inception until July 31. 43.07 lakh MT produce valued at 16,256.80 crore has been traded through eNAM platform.

Bhaskar A Sawant, Principal Secretary (Agriculture, Horticulture and Co-operative department), said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, our aim is to help farmers across the state through the eNAM platform for bringing them into tech-friendly environment. These advanced machines are helping farmers in the state completely free for farmers and benefiting them to Clean & Grade their agri goods and then sell them to purchasers at better prices."

"Assaying is an important step in ensuring a suitable price for the produce. It determines the quality of the product and thus its per unit price. Weighing and invoicing are also important, now all these are being performed through a transparent process as ITeS track the process right from entry of the product to its trade and delivery," Sawant said.

The technological association is also a step towards increasing farmer's income. There are 175 commodities listed on the eNAM portal with defined quality parameters out of which Rajasthan is doing assaying and e-trade of 138 commodities. It's completely free for farmers and benefiting them to Clean and Grade their agri goods and then sell them to purchasers at better prices.

By being the leading state in the country, also added on its Advanced Static Cleaning, Grading, and Sorting & Packaging Units of capacity 2 Ton, 3 Ton & 5 Ton in the state. Few of them have been installed in old 25 eNAM Mandis while, Mobile unit of capacity 2 Ton installed in newly integrated 111 Mandis.

Also, planning to integrate eight mandis for fruit and vegetables for farmers in the state. There are 144 markets equipped with eNAM assaying labs with advanced equipment like NIR-based Grain Analysers, Morphological based Grain Analysers, Moisture Meters, electronic weighing scales and other basic lab equipment, added the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

