Rajasthan: Expelled from school, 15-year-old boy attempts to kill principal

A 15-year-old boy has been detained in Jaipur for allegedly trying to murder the principal of a private school in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. According to a Times Now report, the boy was expelled a year ago while he was studying in Class 10, reportedly after multiple teachers complained against him. Police stated that he arrived at the school to pick his cousin up.

After leaving his cousin at his house, he came back to the school and went to the office of the principal Bhagwan Tyaagi. The 15-year-old former student of the school walked into the principal’s office with a country-made. he allegedly tried to murder the principal, but the weapon got jammed, the police said. “The principal raised an alarm and the school staff caught him and informed us. A team of senior police officers rushed to the spot and detained the boy. Action would be taken against him under the Juvenile Justice Act,” said, Dholpur SP Kesar Singh.

