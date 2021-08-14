Rajasthan govt says it ensures refunds for unduly charged insured patients under Mukhymantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna

Rajasthan government has said that the state health department has settled many claims of treatment charges levied on patients insured under the state-promoted Mukhymantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna.

In 267 such cases, hospitals have refunded the claim amount after intervention by the state health department.

"More than 1.6 lakh people have already availed cashless treatment under the MM Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna, however, in few cases the patients were unduly charged by some hospitals. We are analyzing the complaints and initiating refunds wherever necessary," read a press statement from the state government.

The Mukhymantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna of the Rajasthan Government was launched on May 1, 2021, and has more than 80 per cent of the state citizens registered as beneficiaries.

It arrived with major support to people during the second wave of COVID. However, as it has been a new scheme, several hospitals, and even beneficiaries were unaware of its provisions. Also, mucormycosis emerged as a major threat in the middle of the second COVID wave and was subsequently added to the list of permitted procedures. This confusion resulted in several of the insured patients being unduly charged by some hospitals, the statement read.

The state health department meanwhile has initiated several measures to avoid such situations and accordingly consultants are being appointed at the empanelled hospitals to assist the beneficiaries and guide them to choose the most appropriate treatment options.

A 24X7 call center is also being operated by the state health department to address any issue regarding the health insurance scheme.

According to the statement, the Chiranjeevi Scheme with more than 1.3 crore families registered as beneficiaries. The scheme provides free cover to families included in the state National Food security act, Social-economic survey 2011 beneficiaries, COVID19 Ex-gratia list, contractual workers, and small and marginal farmers.

The remaining state citizens can apply for the cover for their entire family at a nominal charge of Rs 850 per year. Even in the case of paid members, the state government bears half the premium charge making the Chiranjeevi scheme one of the most desirable health insurance policy in the country, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

