Rajasthan: Woman gangraped by 4 people in front of her husband

An embarrassing incident has taken place in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Here, a gang of 3 people has gangraped a woman in front of her husband. The couple was going to Barmer from Balotra to Saranu on a bike. At that time, when Saranu passed the toll, 4 people in the car stopped the couple's bike. One of them started beating her husband and took his bike. However, the three men who were there grabbed the couple.

The three beat her husband to death and put him in a car and took him to a secluded place. After that, in front of the husband, the three gang-raped his wife one after the other. The two of them repeatedly begged them to leave, but the three men did not show any mercy. Police have arrested the three accused so far. The matter is being further investigated.

Regarding the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shubhkaran said that on Tuesday, the husband and wife were going to Barmer on a bike. At that time, after crossing the toll gate, 4 men in an Echo vehicle stopped the couple's bike. Initially, the husband was beaten to death in front of his wife. The two were then taken in an Echo car to a secluded spot. Here, the three gangraped the woman in front of her husband. The duo was then thrown from a vehicle at some distance from the toll plaza. The two were admitted to a rural hospital by the locals in critical condition. Police are investigating the matter further.

The couple is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Considering the seriousness of the incident, Barmer Superintendent of Police immediately formed a team to investigate the incident. The search team then nabbed the three. The accused are under investigation. The woman's health has deteriorated after the gangrape. The victim is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police have registered a case of gangrape and are investigating. Police said the search for one accused was still on.