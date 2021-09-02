Rajnath Singh arrives in Gujarat to address BJP executive meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday morning arrived in Gujarat to address the inaugural session of the State BJP executive meeting.

The Union Minister landed at the airport in Vadodara today.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting on preparations for Defence Expo-2022, which will be held in Gandhinagar from March 11-13 next year. The show is organised by the Ministry of Defence every two years.

Till 2014, the DefExpo was held in the national capital but after the NDA came to power, it was decided that the venues of the show should be changed. While it was held in Goa in 2016, it was taken to Chennai in 2018. In 2020, it was held in Lucknow and now it has been taken to Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Earlier in August, Rajnath Singh had expressed hope India will emerge as the defence manufacturing hub for the world, while speaking at the handing over ceremony of the Multi-Mode Hand Grenades to the Indian Army, at EEL premises in Nagpur.

"Tomorrow, I shall be visiting Kevadia, Gujarat. Shall address the inaugural session of the Gujarat State BJP Executive meeting. Also, I shall be attending the meeting on preparations for Defence Expo-2022, scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar," he tweeted on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor