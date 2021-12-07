Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday amid demand by Opposition members for the revocation of suspension of the 12 Members of Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing back to back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs will hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Wednesday in support of 12 suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the government was responsible for "obstructions" in the Upper House today and termed the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs as "wrong".

( With inputs from ANI )

