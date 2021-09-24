Rakesh Tikait seeks Biden's help in farmers' protest ahead of meeting with PM Modi

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted to US President Joe Biden urging him to focus on the farmer's issue. Pointing out that 700 farmers had died till date in protesting against Centre's farm laws, Tikait urged Biden to intervene and make Modi govt rollback the 3 laws. "Dear POTUS, we the Indian Farmers are protesting against 3 farm laws brought by PM Modi's govt. 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi. "

Dear @POTUS, we the Indian Farmers are protesting against 3 farm laws brought by PM Modi's govt. 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi. #Biden_SpeakUp4Farmers — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) September 24, 2021

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely. While farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', Centre has asked the unions to send its set of demands to amend in the law. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call for a complete Bharat Bandh on September 27 to ensure all roads, trains, markets and educational institutions will remain closed from 6am to 4pm. Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha have urged farmers, members of trade unions and government employees to support the Bharat Bandh call.