Rakesh Tikait takes an indirect dig at Owaisi, calls him unbridled bull, B team of BJP

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday indirectly referred to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi Owaisi without taking his name and called him a "belagam saand" (unbridled bull) and his party as the B team of the BJP.

Tikait said at a public rally or Maha Dharna in Hyderabad, "You have an unbridled bull here who's helping the BJP. Tie him down here itself. He helps BJP the most. Don't let him out of here. He says something else but has some other goal. Don't let him go out of Hyderabad and Telangana."

When he was asked about his comment at a press conference, the BKU leader said Owaisi is the "Chacha Jaan" (uncle) of the BJP.

"He tries to divide Hindus and Muslims in India. We do not take the name of the disease. Wherever there is an election, he goes there. He is in Uttar Pradesh now," he said.

Meanwhile, Tikait said that they have written a letter to the Central government recently and alleged that the government does not want to talk about the Minimum Support Price because it will benefit the farmers throughout the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Tikait said," We have written a letter to the Centre a few days ago but we have not received any answer yet. They do not want to talk about the MSP because it will benefit the farmers throughout the whole country."

He said that the government has not responded to the letter yet.

The leader said that the issues still remain despite the government announcement to repeal the farm laws.

"The government of India did not have any conversation with us after January 22 when the last meeting was held. Now they have decided to repeal the laws. But our issues remain which include the MSP, compensation for the death of 700 farmers and Shahid Smarak of the dead farmers. The government should make a committee to address other issues like the electricity amendment bill, pesticide bill and others," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor