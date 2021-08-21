Rakhis in Kolkata markets have political touch this time

Rakhis in Kolkata markets have a political flavour this year.

The markets in the city are flooded with Didi Rakhi featuring the photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Similarly, Modi Rakhis carrying the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also popular.

It is not just about photos of the leaders, many of the rakhis are designed with party symbols be it of 'joda phool' of TMC or 'kamal' of BJP.

Sraboni Bhattacharya, a Rakhi buyer said, "This time we are buying Modi Rakhis because Modi ji is doing good work for our country and we are proud of him. Mamata didi has also worked for Bengal but Modi ji is my favourite."

A rakhi seller said due to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, there is also the prominence of tricoloured rakhis in the market.

"This time due to the celebration of both the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Rakshabandhan being together, Rakhi vendors in the market are also selling special tricolour rakhis as well as Abhinandan rakhis," a seller told ANI.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. This year the auspicious day will fall on August 22.

Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

( With inputs from ANI )

