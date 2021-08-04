Ram Temple to open for devotees from December 2023

The grand Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya will be opened for devotees from December 2023.

Source toldthat Garbhagriha, all five mandaps and the first floor will be ready by December 2023 and the temple will be opened for devotees

Museum, digital archive and research centre will also be built in the complex and the entire journey of the temple will be encapsulated in the museum, informed sources said. The entire complex will be spread over more than 100 acres of land.

The cost of the construction of the grand Ram temple is about Rs 1,000 crore and it is learnt that Rs 3000 crore has already been received in donations for temple construction. This does not include donations from NRIs living in foreign countries as FCRA account is not there still to receive NRI funds, a source told ANI

There will be no use of bricks and steel in the overall structure but the Ram Temple Trust is sensitive about the bricks in Karsewakpuram as they are being carved for more than 20 years stones and will also be integrated into the structure, sources said.

The majority of stones are coming from Bansi Pahar in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Some stones to be used in Ayodhya are being carved at the mining site only. Copper will be used in joining the stones and there will be no use of steel, sources said.

On peak days, more than 5 lakh devotees are expected to converge in the temple and arrangements are being made accordingly at the premises.

Outside security of the temple will be provided by state and central governments. However, security inside the temple is expected to be undertaken by the Ram Temple Trust. Larsen and Toubro is implementing the construction of the project and Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the monitoring agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

