Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer brutally murdered in Kerala

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer was brutally murdered in Pallakad, Kerala today. This morning, the team's volunteer S. Sanjit was attacked by a mob while he was traveling with his family. The assailants stopped Sanjit, attacked him with a sharp weapon more than 50 times and fled. Sanjit was admitted to the hospital after the incident. However, after examination, the doctors declared him dead.

According to ANI, 27-year-old S. Sanjit was going somewhere in the morning with his wife. At the same time, some assailants stopped them on the way. They also attacked him with a sharp weapon. Upon learning of the incident, the police rushed to the spot and rushed Sanjit to the hospital. There he was pronounced dead by doctors.

There is an atmosphere of tension in the area after the murder. Police have also tightened security. BJP district president K.M. Haridas has blamed the Social Democratic Party of India for the killings. This organization is the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI). This is not the first time in Kerala that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) swayamsevak has been killed. In February this year, a Sangh swayamsevak was killed. The Sangh and BJP had called for a bandh in the state. At that time, Nandu, a Sangh swayamsevak, was killed in a scuffle between the Sangh and the Social Democratic Party of India at Nagamkulanagara area near Chorthala.

