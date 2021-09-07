Ration Card: Here's how you can add your family member's name in ration card

It is very important to get the name of your family member added in the ration card. If you want to add the name of any member of your family in the ration card, then you do not have to worry now. You can do this work in minutes. To add a new name, you can choose online or offline mode. Here's the complete process.

Documents required to add new member's name in ration card-

1. Adding your child's name

If the name of a child is to be added in the ration card, then you will need the ration card of the head of the household (both photocopy and original), the birth certificate of the child and the Aadhar card of both the parents of the child.

2. Adding New Member Name

If the name of the daughter-in-law who came after marriage in the house is to be added, then the woman's Aadhar card, marriage certificate (marriage certificate), husband's ration card (both photocopy and original) and it is mandatory to have a certificate of removal of name from the ration card which was in the parent's house earlier.

Add name online like this-

1. First of all, go to the official site of your state's food supply.

2. If you are from UP (https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx) then you have to go to the link of this site.

3. Now you have to create a login ID, if you already have an ID, then log in with it.

4. On the home page, the option to add a new member will appear.

5. By clicking on it, now a new form will appear in front of you.

6. Here fill all the information of the new member of your family correctly.

7. Along with the form, you will also have to upload the soft copy of the required documents.

8. A registration number will be given after form submission.

9. With this you can track your form in this portal.

10. Officials will check the form and document.

11. If everything is correct then your form will be accepted and ration card will be delivered to your home through post.

Offline process to add new member's name in ration -

1. You have to go to your nearest food supply center.

2. Now take all the mentioned documents with you.

3. Applicant shall obtain the form from the respective office to add the name of the new member.

4. Fill all the detail information in the form.

5. Now submit the form along with the documents to the department.

6. You also have to deposit some application fee here.

7. After the submission of the form, the officials will give you a receipt, which you should keep.

8. Through this receipt you can check the status of online application.

9. Officials will check your form and after document verification you will get your ration at home in at least 2 weeks.