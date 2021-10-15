Ravana worshipped on Dussehra in Kanpur temple

In a rare instance seen anywhere in the country Ravana is being worshipped in a temple here in Kanpur on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Friday.

"This temple was built in 1868. Dashanan (Ravana) temple is situated on the premises of Kailash temple. This (Dashanan) temple gates open only once in a year, that is, on Dussehra," said its priest Chandan.

Devotees visiting the temple offer prayers with the believe that Ravana is an astute scholar and a brave warrior. They believe Ravana had mastery over all the 10 'Mahavidyas' (great wisdom) and was the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva.

"Ravana was the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva. That is why to impress Goddess Shakti, Ravana temple was created here as her security guard," said KK Tiwari, a devotee.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

( With inputs from ANI )

