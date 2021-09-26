Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu take oath as ministers in Channi-led new Punjab Cabinet

Congress MLAs Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Randeep Singh Nabha took oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led new State Cabinet on Sunday.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Sultana represents Malerkotla constituency in the Punjab Legislative Assembly of which she is the only Muslim member.

Singla, as a Punjab Minister, headed the Public Works Department and Education department in the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's government and has again been inducted in the Channi-led Cabinet.

Ashu was the Cabinet Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Captain Amarinder Singh's government and has got a place in the Channi's cabinet again.

Nabha, an MLA from Amloh is a new face inducted in the Punjab Cabinet.

Channi inducted 15 Congress MLAs as new faces in his newly formed cabinet.

After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Channi, was finalised on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor