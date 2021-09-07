RBI Truck Accident: Three RBI cash laden trucks collide with each other, 2 injured

In Chandigarh, a convoy of five trucks carrying RBI notes met with an accident on Madhya Marg in Chandigarh. Four persons, including two UT cops, were injured in the accident. A woman constable was trapped in a truck that rammed into another truck. With the help of two cranes, a team of firefighters and the police the constable was rescued.

The accident happened on Monday. The woman constable underwent surgery late at night. Another policeman was also seriously injured in the accident.

Police have registered a case against truck drivers Tejinder Singh and Gurbej Singh on charges of reckless driving and not keeping a safe distance.

The truck was traveling from Chandigarh railway station to the RBI office in Sector-17. The convoy was given police protection in front and back as well. After crossing the Transport light point, one of the trucks applied brakes. However, two trucks coming from behind failed to apply brakes and collided.

One of the trucks, being driven by Tejinder Singh and accompanied by Constable Ram Singh, rammed into a truck from behind. Another truck, being driven by Gurbej, who was accompanied by woman Constable Pavita, rammed into the truck being driven by Tajinder.

