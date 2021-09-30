Re-conduct survey of dilapidated buildings: BBMP Chief Commissioner to officials

The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday instructed the zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers to form a committee within 15 days to re-conduct a survey of dilapidated buildings in the city and submit a report on the same.

In 2019, BBMP had conducted a survey and identified 185 buildings, of which 10 have been demolished.

The BBMP chief commissioner conducted a virtual meeting on surveying dilapidated buildings in BBMP limits. He obtained information on the survey conducted in 2019 - how many dilapidated buildings have been issued a notice and how many have been demolished across eight zones.

In 2019, as per the survey, 10 out of 185 dilapidated buildings were demolished. The chief commissioner instructed the zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners to take measures to issue notice to owners of 175 dilapidated buildings.

He said that the concerned engineers in each zone must visit the sites of dilapidated buildings, review, and submit accurate information on the same. He instructed the officials that following the re-inspection of the dilapidated buildings, contractors must be hired in each zone within 15 days to demolish the buildings.

The meeting was attended by all the zonal special commissioners, joint commissioners, head of the engineering department, all zonal chief engineers, all divisional executive engineers and others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor