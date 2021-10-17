Ready for alliance with any party except BJP, Congress: Owaisi ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday clarified that his party is ready for an alliance with any political party except for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections.

Owaisi said that his political party is in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

He added, "I held two meetings with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence. We have told both OP Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav that we are ready for an alliance with any party except BJP and Congress party."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

