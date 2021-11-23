Rebel BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman says 'childish leadership' harming BJP's prospects in Tripura

Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday reiterated that the recent political violence in Tripura had damaged the party's poll prospects in the state.

The MLA also dismissed speculations of him joining Trinamool Congress. "It does not matter what allegations Trinamool Congress has raised, in a democratic set up all political parties have their right to participate in the elections," he said.

Addressing media persons here, the MLA termed the situation prevailing in the state as serious.

The state is headed into civic polls that is scheduled on November 25.

Roy Barman said: "During the tenure of the CPI(M) there was a culture of political violence in the state which has now turned into an anti-democratic menace. Atrocities are being meted out against people and candidates which should not be tolerated."

Barman said that Tripura always witnesses elections in festive mood but this time a reign of terror is going on. "I appeal to the people of the state to come forward and fight back. Do exercise your voting rights and confront the hooligans courageously", said Roy Barman.

The BJP MLA also blamed the party's "childish leadership" in an oblique reference to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb whom he referred to as a "paratrooper" leader. The MLA however did not directly name the chief minister.

Pointing out incidents of violence and attacks on opposition party workers, he said, the present BJP leadership has blatantly failed to identify the real enemy.

"The childish leadership of the party has failed to identify its enemies. The blue-eyed officials of the Left government have been given positions at the helm of affairs and they are taking all foul steps to ensure that the opposition party can make a smooth comeback in the next assembly elections", said Sudip Roy Barman who also claimed that the days of the present Home Minister of Tripura are numbered.

He urged the people of the state and social organizations to come forward and help people to exercise their democratic rights, prevent political violence and ensure peaceful and fair elections in the upcoming civic polls.

"I am hopeful that the elections will be conducted in a free and fair spirit as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the delegation of MPs and I am told that the Supreme Court of India has also passed a set of directives. The High Court of India is also hearing a set of petitions on the poll violence issue," Roy Barman said.

The MLA said that he had apprised about the the present situation of Tripura to BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, Chairman of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor