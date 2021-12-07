'Red caps' are red alert for UP, they want to form govt to set terrorists free: PM Modi

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed those with 'red caps' as red alert for Uttar Pradesh and said that they want to form the government in the state to show mercy to terrorists and set them free.

"Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia," PM Modi said while addressing an event.

"Those with red caps wish to form the government, to show mercy to the terrorists, to get the terrorists out of jail. Red caps people are red alert for UP," he added.

His remarks came at an event where he inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, "Everyone knew that the demand for AIIMS in Gorakhpur was being raised for years. But those who were running the state government before 2017 made all kinds of excuses to give land for AIIMS."

"Everyone knew how important the fertilizer plant of Gorakhpur is for the farmers of this entire region, for generating employment here. But the earlier governments did not show any interest in starting it," PM Modi said.

Appreciating Adityanath's efforts, the Prime Minister said, "Earlier governments had defamed the name of Uttar Pradesh by giving protection to criminals. Today mafia is in jail and investors are investing openly in Uttar Pradesh. That's the double evolution of the double engine. That's why Uttar Pradesh has faith in double engine government."

Prime Minister dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in Gorakhpur today.

( With inputs from ANI )

