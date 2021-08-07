Rekha Sharma gets nominated for another term as Chairperson of National Commission of Women

The Women and Child Welfare Ministry said that Rekha Sharma has been nominated as Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for another term of three years by the Central Government on Saturday.

The nomination was confirmed by a press release on Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The press release said: "In pursuance of Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 (20 of 1990), Central Government hereby nominates Smt. Rekha Sharma, as Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, for another term of three years w.e.f. 07.08.2021, or till the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest."

