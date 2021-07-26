Reliance Foundation administers over 10 lakh COVID vaccine doses to employees, their family members

The Reliance Foundation has administered over 10 lakh vaccine doses to the company's employees and their families as well as associates and partners across the country under Mission Vaccine Suraksha.

The company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative Mission Vaccine Suraksha was launched by the Reliance Foundation in April to prioritize vaccination for 100 per cent of employees and their family members.

In the Annual General Meeting last month, Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation had expressed commitment to vaccinate the general community and said: "Executing this Mission on a nationwide basis is a humungous task. But it is our dharma, our duty to every Indian, our promise of safety and protection. Our firm belief is that together, we can, and we will overcome."

Till date, over 98 per cent of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination processes have been digitized and are seamless with the JioHealthHub DigitalHealth Platform from slot booking to downloading of vaccine certificates.

The Mission was rolled out after private organisations were given permission to purchase vaccines for employees. This rapid and extensive vaccination plan not only helps keep staff and families safer, it will also substantially reduce pressure on public health systems to support India in countering pandemic challenges more effectively.

Reliance has contributed a significant 4 per cent of the country's total Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spend during 2019-20.

( With inputs from ANI )

