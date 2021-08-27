Reliance Life Sciences to conduct trials of its covid vaccine

Reliance Group's Chief Mukesh Ambani's company Reliance Life Sciences has been given permission for clinical trials of a two-dose corona preventive vaccine. It is a recombinant protein based vaccine. Reliance Life Sciences' application was reviewed at the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting, after which their application was approved. According to the Economic Times, Reliance Life Sciences had approached the drug regulator for conducting the first phase trial of its proposed vaccine.

Through Phase 1, Reliance wants to obtain information on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and mechanism of action of drugs. A person in the know told the daily that Phase 1 trials are usually conducted for 58 days, and once it is over Reliance could apply for Phase 2 and 3 trials.

India has been vaccinating citizens with Serum's Covishield and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Zydus Cadila vaccines have been approved for emergency use.