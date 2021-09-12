Religion should be above superstition and rigidity, says Chief Justice Ramana

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said religion should be above superstition and rigidity.

Ramana was addressing the 22nd Foundation Day Celebration of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Hyderabad.

In his address, CJI Ramana said, "Swami Vivekananda's participation in the world 'Parliament of Religions' at Chicago in 1893 gave a respectable recognition to India which, at that time, was merely identified as one of the colonies. His address drew the world's attention to the ancient Indian philosophy of Vedanta. He popularized Practical Vedanta, as it preached love, compassion, and equal respect for all."

CJI Ramana said Swami Vivekananda's teachings have great relevance for all times to come. He said Swami Vivekananda propagated the idea of tolerance and universal acceptance.

"He analyzed the dangers posed by the meaningless and sectarian conflicts in society to the nations and civilizations. There is a greater need today, in contemporary India, to pay heed to the words spoken by Swami Vivekananda as early as in 1893. He was prophetic. He firmly believed that the true essence of religion was the common good, and tolerance. Religion should be above superstitions and rigidities," the CJI Ramana stated.

Mentioning Birsa Munda, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Manyam Veerudu and Alluri Sitarama Raju, he said history is a witness to the power wielded by the youth.

"The democratic rights that we take today for granted are a result of the struggles of thousands of young people who took to the streets fighting authoritarian figures either during the freedom struggle or the dark days of emergency," the CJI Ramana emphasised.

He said education and awareness constitute key components of empowerment. He urged the youth to read books to expand their vision and diversify opinion.

"Today resources are available at your fingertips. There is unlimited access to a world of information. These advantages come with a heavy burden. The hyper-awareness that modern society allows, with the ease of flow of information mandates that students are more socially and politically aware. You must know the social ills and contemporary issues facing the society and the polity," CJI Ramana said.

With inputs from ANI

