Religious event held in Chennai becomes 'super spreader'; 20 tests covid-19 positive, 1 dead

A religious event in Chennai has become covid "super spreader". Corona cases are rising rapidly. This has created an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the people.

Meanwhile, 20 people who participated in a temple festival in Chennai have tested positive for corona. About 300 people attended the religious event. A 47-year-old woman died of corona.

Given the rapid spread of corona, the administration has instructed to keep an eye on all those attending the event. According to information received, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GSS) has also asked people who come in contact with positive people to get tested. According to officials, all participants in the event were tested on August 7, 8 and 9 and will be tested again in a few days. According to reports, the condition of the infected people is currently fine. They are currently undergoing treatment at ESI, KMC Hospital.

Barricades have been erected on the roads around the temple to prevent any public event. The government had banned public access to public places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to prevent large gatherings. An explanation has been sought from the organizers of the event in Chennai, which has led to an increase in the number of patients due to the rapid spread of corona. 2,812 marriage halls, 60 hotels were found violating the Corona guidelines set by the government, from which a fine of Rs 2.29 lakh was recovered, officials said.

A fine of Rs 3.70 crore has been levied since May 2021 for violating the Corona guidelines. According to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, people who tested positive have not been vaccinated. Authorities have now set up camps in the area to vaccinate those who have not yet been vaccinated. There has also been an increase in corona cases in Erode, Coimbatore and other areas of Chennai in the last two weeks. On August 11, 243 cases were reported in Chennai, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 540,300.