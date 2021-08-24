Residential structure collapses in Agra: 2 people killed, 15 injured
By ANI | Published: August 24, 2021 02:28 AM2021-08-24T02:28:41+5:302021-08-24T02:35:01+5:30
As many as two people have lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a residential structure in the Tajganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra collapsed on Tuesday.
As many as two people have lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a residential structure in the Tajganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra collapsed on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Agara Prabhu N Singh said: "The police and fire brigade have rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information."
Singh further informed that some of the people were celebrating a birthday party here when the incident took place.
"The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals," he added.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app