Residential structure collapses in Agra: 2 people killed, 15 injured

As many as two people have lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a residential structure in the Tajganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra collapsed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Agara Prabhu N Singh said: "The police and fire brigade have rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information."

Singh further informed that some of the people were celebrating a birthday party here when the incident took place.

"The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals," he added.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

