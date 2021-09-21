Respiratory syncytial virus, tuberculosis, liver abscess infections surge as post-COVID symptoms among children

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is emerging as the latest post COVID symptom among infants and young children, said a paediatric expert on Tuesday.

According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, a senior paediatric pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the early phase of RSV infection in babies and young children is often mild, like a cold. However, in children younger than age three, the illness may move into the lungs and cause coughing and wheezing. In some children, the infection can also turn into severe respiratory disease.

Dr Gupta told , "Among 100 cases of post-COVID complications, 80 per cent patients are suffering from RSV, whereas among RSV cases 80 per cent patients are infants."

The expert also added that if a patient had prolonged fever as a post-COVID symptom, then about 1 per cent to 20 per cent chances are patient is suffering from Tuberculosis.

"Unfortunately there is no specific treatment for RSV infection and normally takes between seven and 10 days to settle," said Dr Gupta.

The doctor said though the COVID-19 infections have not increased in number, the severity of Covid infection was a little bit more than generally found.

"Also, children who were completely fit and healthy before COVID are suffering from tuberculosis and liver abscess along with RSV and they were not given immunosuppressant such as steroids," he added.

A pyogenic liver abscess is the development of a pus-filled pocket of fluid within the liver. Pyogenic means producing pus. A liver abscess can develop from several different sources, including a blood infection, an abdominal infection, or an abdominal injury that was infected.

( With inputs from ANI )

