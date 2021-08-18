Revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation will help farmers, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited will help to popularise products of the Northeast across the country.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister approved a revival package of Rs 77.45 crore for the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC), a central Public Section Enterprises under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Regional (MDoNER).

"Revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited will particularly help the farmers of the region and will further popularise the products of the Northeast across India," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The government believes with the implementation of the revival package, the remunerative price to the farmers of the Northeastern region will be ensured.

Revival package will help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans namely providing better farming facilities, training to farmers in clusters, organic seeds and fertilizer, post-harvesting facilities in order to promote the products of NE farmers in the world market through participation in events, registration of GI products, etc, according to the government.

Revenue of the Corporation will increase and overheads will reduce as a result of VRS and other cost-cutting measures and the Corporation will start making profits on a sustained basis and its dependency on the Centre's loan will cease.

After the implementation of the revival of NERAMAC, employment will be generated both directly and indirectly in the farming sector, projects and events management sector, logistics, sorting and grading and value addition, entrepreneurship and marketing. It is expected that employment will be generated for about 33,000 persons.

