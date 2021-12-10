Rohini Court blast case: Delhi Police scrutinising CCTV footage for clues

Special Cell of Delhi Police, which is probing the blast case in Rohini's Court, has got no clues for suspects from CCTV so far, sources said on Friday.

Sources on Friday told ANI, "Special Cell of Delhi Police, which is probing the blast case in Rohini's Court has not got any special hand from CCTV so far. The police have started scrutinizing the details of all the vehicles, be it two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, entering the court premises since the day of the blast."

"So far, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, which is probing the blast case in Rohini's Court No. 102, has not got any special clue from CCTV," it said.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on Thursday.

Following the incident, the spot was cordoned off and the Forensic team and National Security Guard (NSG) team was called. The forensic team collected the debris from the spot and took it for examination.

Delhi Police registered a case and investigation is carried out by Special Cell.

Prima facie, the explosion seemed to have taken place in a black coloured bag which was found lying on spot, said Delhi Police.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor