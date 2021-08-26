RPF seizes 22.18 kg silver worth Rs 18 Lakh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday seized 22.18 kilograms of silver bars worth Rs 18 Lakh and detained two persons from the Howrah station.

"RPF intercepted two persons carrying some suspicious material in a bag and found bags silver-like metal bars inside the bags. On being asked, they could not produce any bill in support of their valuables," RPF in an official statement said.

During interrogation, they confessed that they purchased the materials from a shop situated at Sovabazar in Kolkata.

They confessed to being involved in illegal transportation of valuables to evade taxation and to fulfil the demands of their shop in their locality, informed an RPF official.

Later on along with silver material they were handed over to the State GST officials for further needful action.

( With inputs from ANI )

