RPF seizes Rs 3.2 cr worth of Crystal Meth in Prashanti express

The Railway Police Force (RPF) has arrested a drug trafficker carrying 640 grams of Crystal Meth worth Rs 3.2 crores in Prashanti Express, informed Southern Western Railway on Saturday.

As per an official statement issued by RPF, during raids conducted by the all women RPF Shakti team on Friday, a suspected person was seen avoiding the team and moving rapidly in the opposite direction onboard Prashanti express.

"Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who was heading the team, immediately analyzed the body language as a suspicious person and alerted other teammates who were in other coaches to triangulate on the suspect after the train stops at the next station, all the while keeping a distance and watching," said RPF.

The moment the train stopped at Hindupur, RPF said, the accused tried to flee.

"Since he was surrounded from all directions, he was tactfully chased and stopped," said RPF.

The statement said that the accused surrendered, and during questioning, he confessed to carrying banned psychotropic substances.

"He revealed he was carrying Crystal Meth ( Methamphetamine) worth 3.2 crores and weighing 640 grams. The proper procedure under NDPS Act was followed and he is being handed over to GRP for further legal action," said RPF.

The statement further informed that on the same day, the RPF Shakti team also arrested two-person and seized four bags, containing 480 whisky bottles valued at Rs 50,822 being transported illegally from Prashanti Express only.

Notably, RPF has been recently empowered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS). The statement said since then RPF Bengaluru has been on the lookout for any contraband or banned substances being illegally trafficked through trains.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor