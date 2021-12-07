RSS leader, former MLA Urimajalu Rama Bhat passes away at 92

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and former MLA of Puttur city Urimajalu Rama Bhat passed away on Monday at his residence at Bantwala Kombettu in Karnataka due to age-related illness. He was 92 years old.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri condoled the demise of Rama Bhat and said that his demise has brought to an end a glorious chapter in the Sangh Pariwar in particular and public life in general.

"Rama Bhat's demise has brought to an end a glorious chapter in the Sangh Pariwar in particular and public life in general. I pay my humble tributes to the noble soul," Kageri said.

Speaking about his life, the Speaker said, "Urimajalu Ram Bhat was a veteran leader of the RSS, Jana Sangh and the BJP. He was instrumental in building and strengthening the Sangh Pariwar in the coastal region."

"A conscience-keeper of the party and a champion of value-based education, Sri Vivekananda College in Puttur founded by him has rolled out thousands of people who are outstanding professionals with sound morals and rich ethics. As a member of the Assembly, Ram Bhat's speeches were always mature, sober with clarity and courage of conviction," Kageri added.

( With inputs from ANI )

