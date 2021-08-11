RSS leader Hosabale launches book 'Makers of Modern Dalit History', says reservation is a historic necessity

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a book launch of 'Makers of Modern Dalit History' in Delhi on Tuesday said that reservation is the historic necessity of our country and that his organization has been a strong supporter of reservation for decades.

"I and my organization have been stronger supporters of reservation for decades. We again declared that reservation is the historic necessity of our country as long as there is inequality being experienced by a particular section of society. We again declared that reservation is the historic necessity of our country as long as there is inequality being experienced by a particular section of society," said Hosabale.

"Without proudly mentioning the contribution of the Dalit community, the political, social, and spiritual history of this country will be incomplete, dishonest and untrue," Hosabale added.

"Dalit history and India's history are not two different things. If we study to read or write India's true history or we try to understand the history of India, India's political, economical, cultural history will not be complete without discussing our Dalit society contribution," Hosabale further added.

"If we see India's political history before the Britsh came to India, None mentioned about the Dalit contribution because the period was not recognized in such a way," stated Hosabale.

Hosabale asked that Chandragupta Ahilyabai Holkar belongs to which community of our society and that without him, we can't imagine Indian history.

"Will we be able to understand this Bhakti movement without the contribution of the Dalit community, so it would be incomplete to tell the political social-cultural history of this country without the contribution of Dalit society," said Hosabale.

"The community from which the person emerges in this country, guides the whole society, guides the path, raises his voice for a social change, will he remain a leader for anyone's community forever. about whom it is written in this book is Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, Kashiram, KR Narayan, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Are these people the only leaders for the Dalit?" stated Hosabale.

Hosabale concluded by saying, "An instrument like a reservation is an affirmative action and an important role of this affirmative action. The need for reservation is still there, it should also be fulfilled, we should also work in that view of the need for reconciliation, so therefore all these efforts of social integration are needed to write a new history to the people of our present generation to build a new India,"

"There is a huge historical responsibility on the present generation and I hope that our young generation will play an important role in writing the new history of the country," further said Hosabale.

( With inputs from ANI )

