RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as S Sanjith was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.

The incident took place at 9 am today.

The BJP has alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India, is behind the attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

